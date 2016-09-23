Give your funny bones a workout with laughter yoga in Bethesda

Fun and fitness will go hand in hand as a new laughter yoga class comes to Bethesda.

Providing a simple and gentle way to relax and get your endorphins flowing the idea is to increase the amount of oxygen in the body and help participants to feel more healthy, energised and alive.

Founder of the Bethesda Laughter Yoga club, Wes Floyd says: “We all know that laughter is good for us. Not only does it quickly improve our mood, reduce stress and boost our immune system, but it can also improve our relationships and our performance at work.”

Other possible benefits are reduction in pain, tension and anxiety; more focus and energy; and a loss of weight.

No special clothing or equipment is required and sessions are open to everyone regardless of level of fitness or previous experience.

The Laughter Yoga workshop is £5 per adult and will meet from 7:30pm to 8:30pm on Monday October 3 at Neuadd Ogwen, Stryd Fawr, Bethesda, Bangor. LL57 3AN.

For further information visit www.laughtertime.co.uk or call 07870 693865.