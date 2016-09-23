Daniel O'Donnell fans queue for tickets 48 hours before box office opens

DEDICATED Daniel O'Donnell fans are queuing outside Venue Cymru more than 48 hours before tickets go on sale.

The ladies, believed to be in their 70s, have been waiting outside the Llandudno theatre since around 4pm yesterday (September 22).

The eager fans are keen to bag front row seats for the Daniel O'Donnell performance on Thursday, April 20 next year.

A spokesperson for Venue Cymru said: "Some ladies started camping out outside Venue Cymru at 4pm yesterday afternoon ready to bag themselves front row tickets for Daniel O Donnell, who doesn’t go on sale until tomorrow morning at 10am.

"Chatting to one of the ladies, who has travelled here, Llandudno will mark her 200th Daniel O'Donnell performance.



"They’ve got a nice little set up going on downstairs with items marking there space in the queue."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow morning (September 24) and are available from the Venue Cymru website: www.venuecymru.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 872000.