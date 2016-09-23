Wrexham AFC v Chester FC: Reds captain Sean Newton glad not to be enemy number one

SEAN NEWTON believes having more former Chester players at Wrexham has taken the “heat” off him going into the derby.

When he signed for Wrexham in May 2015, Newton angered Blues fans by revealing that he dreamed of playing for the Reds when he was playing for Chester.

Manager Gary Mills recruited a trio of former Blues in John Rooney, Anthony Barry and Paul Rutherford over the summer and that is good news for Wrexham skipper Newton.

“I think there are a few here this year that have taken the heat off me!” said Newton. “Ruthers has played for Chester, Anthony has played for Chester, there is me and then there is John.

“So I am hoping those three will take the stick away from me this year.

“I think they will have forgotten my name by now unless I score which I am hoping to.”

Rooney is the only one of the four players to join Wrexham directly from Chester and the midfielder told the Leader yesterday that he expects a heated reception.

But Newton insists playmaker Rooney can handle the stick.

“John is a big enough and ugly enough to deal with all that pressure,” said Newton. “I am sure he will produce on the day.”

Wrexham’s three game unbeaten run came to end as they lost 2-0 at Woking on Saturday and Newton insists the Reds will be fired up to bounce back with three points against Chester.

“We have just lost so the best way to bounce back is with a win,” said Newton. “This game can’t come quick enough.

“It is a derby so everyone will be up for it. There are no excuses for not being up for this game, I can’t wait for it knowing exactly what it is about. We don’t want to draw, we definitely want to win.

“There is no hesitation in my mind what we want tomorrow and I am hoping that is what we will get.

“Chester are on a bit of a good run at the minute and we lost on Saturday so it will be a good game.

“I have no doubt the fans will turn out in numbers and get behind us, we produce and get the three points.”

Rob Evans hopes a victory over arch rivals Chester can kick-start Wrexham’s campaign.

Manager Mills made wholesale changes in the summer and only three players - Evans, captain Newton and Mark Carrington - remain from last season’s squad.

But Evans, from Penycae, insists he will make sure all the newcomers are well aware of how important the derby is to everyone connected with Wrexham.

“The gaffer pointed out that it has been stop start this season, we haven’t got a run of wins under our belt,” said Evans. “But what better game coming up than Chester to get us off on a little run.

“There are a lot of new lads here this season that are maybe not aware of it but I have drilled a few lads and told them already what to expect.

“I have told them it is like a cup final, it is that important to the fans, and it is equally as important to us.

“I really can’t wait, the derby is like Christmas for me.”