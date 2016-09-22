Bangor man who "almost choked" little girl jailed for ten months

A Bangor man lost his temper when a little girl had a tantrum at bedtime and grabbed her t-shirt so tight she almost choked her.



The two year old received blows to the head and broke her wrist when she fell.

In hospital, the little girl said “Dada bashed me.”

The 24-year-old stepdad, admitted a GBH charge and was jailed for ten months.

Judge Rhys Rowlands, sitting at Mold Crown Court, said that assaults on defenceless young children who were being looked after were treated very seriously by the courts.

“This was a loss of temper on your part against a most vulnerable victim.”

He had been left in charge of two young children by the mother, who was now expecting his child, so that she could go on a rare night out. No one but he knew precisely what happened.

“Having lost your temper you grabbed her t-shirt and tightened it so that it restricted her throat,” he said.

The defendant then said that he struck her with an open palm to the head and let go of her – and she fell and broke her wrist.

The judge told him that the child may have been difficult but he should have walked away.

“Whatever stress you were under, however trying or difficult the child was, you should simply have left her, rather than behave as you did,” said Judge Rowlands.

“This was an extremely vulnerable victim.”

Prosecuting barrister Anna Price said that the complainant was a little girl aged two years and nine months and the defendant was looking after her while her mother went out one evening in April.

She received a call at 9 p.m. to say she had hurt herself, heard her crying hysterically on the phone but she had calmed down when the mother returned home.

The girl had reddening to the ear and blood spots to her neck.

When she tried to get to the bottom of what had gone on, he claimed that he was upstairs at the time, heard her screaming and said did not know what had happened to her.

She was put to bed and the next morning the mother noticed bumps and bruising to her head and neck and rash marks to her chest.

The little girl did not want to put any weight on her right arm and the health visitor who attended that morning advised them to get medical attention.

X-rays showed that the wrist was fractured, it required a cast, and she had other marks and bruises.

Interviewed, he maintained the story that she injured herself in his absence.

But an expert came to the conclusion that the injuries were not accidental.

They were consistent with a violent assault and there was evidence of clashes between him and the child when she was put to bed, said Miss Price.

In his basis of plea, the defendant, who admitted GBH., said she had a tantrum when it came to bed time .He initially tried to calm her down but then lost control.

The defendant accepted the evidence of the doctor who said the likely mechanics of the injuries was that she had been grabbed roughly by the clothing to her upper chest. Her clothing twisted with sufficient force to cause partial asphyxiation. There were particial lesions to the neck and upper chest.

He was responsible for a severe blow to the left side of the base causing trauma to the left ear and for a separate blow to the mouth causing swelling and injuring her lower lip, which he said was with an open palm. As a result of his actions it was accepted that she fell to the floor.

It had not been his deliberate intention to cause the wrist fracture and it was consistent with a child falling and putting her arm outstretched to break the fall, the prosecutor said.

Defending barrister Sion ap Mihangel withdrew an original basis of plea in which he said he simply grabbed her clothing and dragged her towards him, and that she may have banged her head.

He said that his client accepted the evidence of the doctor and in an interview with a probation officer had gone further and had been frank.

“This was a momentary lapse, he lost his temper, he lost control of his emotions and inflicted physical violence.

“He is disgusted with himself, he is disappointed with himself and is angry with himself,” he said.

The defendant had ruined his life and his family ‘life, would not be present at the birth of his own child, and knew that there would now be social services involvement. It had taken him until the day of trial to come to terms with what he had done.