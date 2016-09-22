RUGBY: RGC stars lend support to WRU's Half A Game scheme at Parc Eirias

A pair of RGC stars lent their support to a new youth initiative devised by the Welsh Rugby Union.

Efan and Sam Jones, who are both products of the Rydal Penrhos Rugby Academy run in partnership with RGC and the WRU, took part in the organisation's Half a Game Festival, which was held at Parc Eirias before the Gogs’ clash with Llandovery on Saturday, September 17.

The pair were on hand to give the young players’ guidance during the initiative, provides equal playing opportunities for boys and girls of all abilities from U7s to U16s, with an emphasis on the enjoyment of rugby participation rather than the results.

More than 14,000 children across 711 teams have signed up to the scheme, which ensures every child plays a minimum of half a game at clubs, schools and festivals.

Ben Rose, regional rugby manager at the WRU, said: "Rugby must be fun when it comes to getting and keeping children involved in the game.

"Half A Game is our commitment to creating an enjoyable playing environment for all children regardless of their gender, size, playing background or ability.

"Last season saw more minis and juniors playing rugby but the greater challenge for Welsh Rugby is retaining these children and their families in the game for the long-term.

"By providing equal playing opportunities and focusing on the enjoyment of taking part rather than winning matches, we've seen first-hand how players can be more engaged both on the pitch and from the sidelines.

"Young players are more likely to keep coming back and have a greater chance of reaching their playing potential. They also continue to benefit from rugby values such as teamwork and building confidence and new friendships."

Wales under-18 international Efan, who is starting a degree in Sports Science at Bangor University this autumn, is recovering from shoulder surgery, while Sam has played a leading role in RGC’s early Principality Premiership success this season.