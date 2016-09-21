Zorb Snowdonia "horrified" with reaction at public meeting

More than 100 people attended a public meeting to discuss plans to have a zorbing centre in an area of outstanding natural beauty.



The meeting, organised by Ynys Môn AM Rhun ap Iorwerth at Carreg Bran Hotel, gave residents a chance to voice concerns about proposals for the new centre between Llanfairpwll and Menai Bridge.

Sydna Lloyd Jones of Llanfairpwll, who has shown her opposition by writing letters to Anglesey Council, said: “You often see some wonderful animals there and they could disappear. Surely there is somewhere else?”

Representatives from developers Zorb Snowdonia also attended, but applicants George Ullrich and Daniel Jones said they were disappointed not to be invited to the meeting formally.

They also feared that their plans had not been listened too and views among the public had been "swayed by misleading information".

George said: "I felt it would have been polite of Mr Iorwerth to inform us and give us a fair opportunity to inform people what our plans entail.

"We were horrified at the manner of some of the people at the meeting and it was clear that people in attendance were not a representative cross-section of the local population. People have clearly been fed false and misleading information regards to the plans and location of the site and showed no willingness to listen or learn about what the plans actually entail.

"We have received some really positive feedback on our Zorb Snowdonia facebook page, with almost 500 page members of varying ages we believe this to be a truer representation of local opinion.

"Our plans have been completed with great consideration for the site’s surroundings. We hope that the educational emphasis will help give the younger generation more of an opportunity to learn about the surrounding history and ecology."

Mr Iorwerth added: "So many people had contacted me about the proposal, I thought it would be a useful exercise to get everyone at one meeting, be they for or against and give them the opportunity to have their say in a public forum.

"I was delighted that representatives of the company came along as well.”

The assembly member will now write to the County Council with a summary of the points raised both at the meeting and in direct correspondence with him.