Gordon Anglesea trial: Sexual abuse case jury told of 'paedophile ring'

A BARRISTER defending former police superintendent Gordon Anglesea has accused one of the complainants of “mugging” her client verbally.

Tania Griffiths QC made the claim while cross-examining a man in his 40s who claims the defendant forced him to perform oral sex on him in a house in Mold when he was a child.

He complained that Miss Griffiths was painting a bad picture of him.

When she questioned him about what she called inconsistencies in his account, he told Mold Crown Court yesterday: “I think you are being paid a hell of a lot of money to make me look bad.”

He said when he was in a children’s home, owner John Allen abused him and he was taken to properties to be abused by other men.

In evidence, he said he was abused “by a paedophile ring”.

“That man sat over there in that box is part of that ring,” he alleged.

What happened to him had ruined his life, he said.

“I’m not lying. I’m telling the truth,” he told the court..

He accused her of “painting a picture” of him to the jury.

“You should've been an artist, or a fiction writer,” he told Miss Griffiths.

The complainant said had become an alcoholic and a drug addict because of what happened to him as a child and he said he drank “to take me away from those memories”.

Miss Griffiths said he had not been able to identify the house in Mold because it had not happened and accused him of “mugging this 78-year-old defendant in the dock”.

He was mugging him with his mouth, said Miss Griffiths, but he replied: “No, No, No.”

It was suggested that he had made the allegation for easy money.

But re-examined by Eleanor Laws QC, he said it had been difficult for him to appear to give evidence.

“It’s been really hard. I have had to go to some deep dark places.”

Asked about defence claims he was making the allegations to try to persuade the Parole Board to release him from a four-year jail term for public protection, he said that would not make any difference.

l Gordon Anglesey, 78, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies four charges against two complainants – two charges of indecent assault and one serious sexual allegation against one complainant at the attendance centre and one charge of indecent assault on the other at a house in Mold.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 1982 and 1987.

Proceeding.