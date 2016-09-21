FOOTBALL: Bangor City boss Legg slams poor finishing after derby defeat at Rhyl

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg bemoaned his side’s inability to convert chances as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at fierce rivals Rhyl.

The Citizens’ boss saw his side fall to a narrow defeat in the North Wales coast derby, which was played in-front of more than 1,000 fans at the Corbett Sports Stadium.

City will not have much time to lick their wounds as they travel to European qualifiers Bala Town on Friday night.

Legg said: “It’s a very disappointing result and I felt we just weren’t at the races in the first half.

“One or two harsh words were spoken at half-time which I thought might provoke a response, but their goal was down to an error from one of our players which was poor.

“Saying that, we have had four good chances towards the end of the game which we didn’t take, and we have to start being more ruthless in-front of goal.

“It was the same story against Carmarthen last weekend, we dominated the game but weren’t clinical enough in the final third.

“The most frustrating thing is that we haven’t been able to field a settled side as yet, but we now need to pick ourselves up for what will be a tough game at Bala on Friday.”

A second half strike from former Llandudno forward Toby Jones was enough to separate the teams when he struck a fine effort into the net after good work from Rio Ahmadi.

Kristian Pierce then went agonisingly close to extending Rhyl's lead on 53 minutes with a shot that sailed inches wide.

The visitors missed a host of opportunities to level matters towards the end of the second period, with substitute Rodrigo Blanco, Gary Roberts, Damien Allen and Jordan Davies all failing to convert to give the resurgent Lilywhites their fourth victory of the season.