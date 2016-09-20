FOOTBALL: Five on the bounce for Caernarfon Town as Williams rings changes

CHAMPIONS Caernarfon Town will look for the sixth league win in succession when they host Caersws on Saturday.

Iwan Williams’ side have now found their stride after a difficult start to the campaign, and made it five on the trot with a narrow 1-0 win at newly promoted Ruthin Town last weekend.

The visitors began the contest brightly and missed a host of chances early on, with Cory Williams and Kevin Lloyd wasting good opportunities to open the scoring.

Cofis talisman Darren Thomas rattled the woodwork on six minutes, with Lloyd missing from point blank range from the resulting rebound.

The home side had a chance of their own soon after when a Will Owen drive was well kept out by Keighan Jones.

Williams’ side finally got their breakthrough just before the break, with Thomas producing a sensational run and finish on 36 minutes net in fine fashion.

After the break saw more dominance from the away side, but despite creating chances, they were unable to find a route past the resolute home defence and had to be content with a one-goal triumph.

The club have also announced the departure of several key members of the squad, with keeper Mike Jones, defender Michael Johnstone and influential playmaker Jay Gibbs all being shown the door at the Oval, while James Phillips has re-joined Llanrug United in search of more regular action.

Gibbs was a key component in Town’s double winning campaign last term, while Jones was released after just three games where he conceded nine goals.

Joining the club are Alex Jones, Keighan Jones and Charley Robertson.