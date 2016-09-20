INTERVIEW: "Llandudno is one of my favourite places" says Jimmy Osmond, prior to return visit

JIMMY Osmond returns to Llandudno’s Venue Cymru for a special tribute to Andy Williams.



The singer, who celebrates his 50 year anniversary in the music business this year, will be touring A Tribute to Andy Williams – Moon River and Me.



The tour comes to Venue Cymru on October 25 with award-winning music, nostalgic footage and Jimmy’s memories of Andy.



Jimmy said: “I never thought showbiz would last for me. The stuff I remember is the smaller things like the places you visit or the people you meet.”



Mr Osmond was first in Llandudno in 2014 when he stared as Baron Hardup in the Cinderella pantomime.



He said: “Llandudno is one of my favourite places. It’s almost like coming home.”



Having made his television debut aged of three on the Andy Williams Show, Jimmy will perform many of the songs that made the legendary singer so popular including Music To Watch Girls By, Happy Heart, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Almost There, May Each Day, and of course Moon River.



Talking about Andy, Jimmy said: “We were good friends and I want to keep his legacy going and this show, it’s about someone I really cared about.”



For more information or to book tickets contact Venue Cymru box office on 01492 872000 or visit www.venuecymru.co.uk.