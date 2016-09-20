Police trying to trace two men following an assault in Caernarfon

North Wales Police are appealing for information to trace two men following an assault in Llanllyfni, near Caernarfon.

The incident happened in the Bryn Rhedyw area between 11.30pm and 11.50pm on Saturday September 10 when two men in dark clothes and balaclavas approached a young woman and pushed her to the ground, before running off.

The victim was unhurt but left shaken by the incident.

DS Dafydd Curry said; “There was a “Bryn Fon” concert at the football ground near the village Memorial Hall that evening so there may have been people from the community and outside the area visiting. I would ask anybody who may have seen any suspicious males in the area that night or driving a silver car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa to contact me. Call 101 quoting reference RC16138073.”