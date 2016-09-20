Is Bangor home to the next child author?

Book People and Fearne Cotton have joined forces to launch an animal-themed picture book competition, giving the children of Bangor the chance to become a published author.

Targeting aspiring writers aged five to 11, a team of judges will choose a book to be sold on Book People’s website which will be brought to life by renowned illustrator Ada Grey.

The opportunity comes on the back of a study of more than 1,000 UK parents that two-thirds of children didn’t read a book during the summer school holidays, but three quarters spent more than an hour every day playing on a smartphone or tablet.

Fearne, said: “Reading to my kids at bedtime is the most brilliant part of my day - I love seeing how stories fuel their imaginations. This competition not only encourages children to be creative, but gives them the chance to be a published author!”

The winner will not only see their creation turned into a published book, but will also receive £250 in books for themselves and £250 for their school. Profits from the book sales will go to Action for Children. Entrants have until October 24 to submit their storyto www.thebookpeople.co.uk/bedtime