Bangor woman banned from keeping further animals due to horse neglect

Published date: 16 September 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter

 

A Bangor woman has been banned from keeping any further animals for life after her three horses were found to be riddled with lice and underweight with their bones showing.

Sally Anne Boon of Llwyn Hudol, Bangor, appeared recently at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to offences under the animal welfare act. She was ordered to pay £500 costs.

RSPCA inspector Mike Pugh said: “These horses were not attended to for weeks meaning their body condition deteriorated and they were in a poor state. Fortunately we were able to give them the care they deserved. They have all made a good recovery and they are going to be made available for rehoming in the near future.” 

