Festival No6 bosses hold talks with Portmeirion after muddy problem

TALKS have begun between Festival No6 bosses and the chief of Portmeirion over next year’s event.

The festival came in for criticism after hundreds of motorists were left stranded at its car parking site which suffered downpours. It took days for some cars to be recovered.

Tractors and stewards battled to help motorists at Porthmadog Rugby Club escape the increasingly poor situation after the nearby Celyn waterway exceeded levels leaving some vehicles under three inches of water.

Music fans inside the venue desperately waited for news from the festival organisers via social media on the latest from the car park.

Portmeirion managing director Robin Llywelyn and festival organisers will work together to ensure all is done to overcome potential future weather related issues.

Robin said: “Whilst Portmeirion are not involved in ticket sales or control of visitor numbers, important lessons have been learnt this year and the partnership will work hard to eliminate the problems faced this year to ensure a successful long term future for this iconic festival.

“We are sorry that people were badly affected by the situation in the off site car parks.”

Festival No6 who apologised for the “major issues at the park and ride” in a Facebook post also expressed their desire to maintain the festival’s legacy.

A Festival No6 spokesperson said: “We have started planning for next year and there will be a full review before any decisions are made.”