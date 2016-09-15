Campaigners oppose zorbing centre plans on banks of Menai Strait

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss plans to build a zorbing centre in an area of outstanding natural beauty in Menai Bridge takes place on Thursday night.

Ynys Môn Assembly Member Rhun Ap Iorwerth, will host a debate at Carreg Bran Hotel from 6pm to discuss the proposed attraction on a field next to The Lodge, on Holyhead Road.

The plans which went before Isle of Anglesey Planning and Orders Committee last Wednesday (September 7) were deferred due to ongoing negotiation with the Welsh Assembly Government about highway issues.

Protest Facebook group – No Zorb Centre for Menai Bridge – fear if plans for the centre go ahead, “a very special stretch of of the island’s coast will be spoilt”.

Other residents have raised similar concerns and called for the zorbing centre to be built in a “more suitable location”.

Cllr Richard Meirion Jones, Aethwy ward, said: “This is the wrong place to build this type of acitivity. What is the point of classifying somewhere as an area of outstanding natural beauty if it’s not going to be kept that way?

“Whilst I think the zorb centre is a good idea it needs to be somewhere where it doesn’t disrupt the views of the Menai Strait.”

Sydna Lloyd Jones of Llanfairpwll, who has shown her opposition by writing letters to Anglesey Council, said: “As long as the planners don’t get their own way in the end I’ll be happy.”

“You often see some wonderful animals there and they could disappear. Surely there is somewhere else?”

Zorb Snowdonia, who have put forward amended plans, said they were saddened not to be informed about the public meeting.

A spokesperson said: “We were not informed about the public meeting concerning our proposal for a Zorb site but would have welcomed a chance to answer concerns.

"We deliberately chose an Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) knowing that Zorbing as an activity is very low impact and will not damage the special character or qualities of the AONB.

"We are aware of a number of concerns relating to the coastal footpath that runs along bottom of the site. Our zorb run finishes above the footpath, which will not be affected," they added.

"The design of the site ensures minimal visual impact from the coastal footpath and no visual impact (cannot be seen) from the nearby view-point lay-by contrary to what some members of the public have been falsely let to believe.

"We put in a great deal of research before deciding on the best site. Maintaining and improving the ecology of the chosen site is a priority to us. As well as being able to take part in a low impact activity we believe people of all ages will enjoy and benefit from being able to learn about the ecology and history of the surrounding area."



The council’s planning committee is expected to discuss the item again on October 5.