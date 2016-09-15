Drink and drugs a 'significant factor' in head-on smash near Talybont that killed three people

Drink and drugs were a key factor in a horrific smash in the Conwy Valley in which three people died, it was revealed at an inquest.

Friends William Mathew Ryan, aged 20, and Ross John Dickinson, aged 31, along with pensioner Paul Eric Gardner, 82, were killed in the head-on collision on the B5106 between Tynygroes and Talybont on October 29 last year.

Mr Dickinson, of Gwydir Road, Dolgarrog, was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta being driven by Mr Ryan, of Ty’r Efail, Tynygroes, while Mr Gardner, of Hendy, Talybont, was a front-seat passenger in a Peugeot 208 driven by his daughter Elaine.

All three died of multiple injuries at the scene and Elaine Gardner, aged 60, suffered life-changing injuries.

In a statement read at the inquest in Ruthin she said she was taking her father, a retired painter and decorator, for his weekly game of dominoes in the Ty Gwyn pub in Rowen.

After leaving Talybont she saw headlights coming towards them and then “all hell broke loose”.

She said the car coming towards them was totally out of control, swaying from side to side.

“It was like a rally car and the driver was struggling to control it,” she said.

“I just knew it was going to hit us and I had nowhere to go because the other car was travelling so fast.”

Anwen Lokier told the inquest she and her partner Peter Wright, along with their three children, were on their way to Talybont when they saw Mr Ryan’s Ford Focus going past, straddling the white line and at such speed that three of them commented on it.

A few seconds later they came across the collision scene and assisted the injured.

Collision investigator Gavin David said no mechanical defects were found and the speedometer on Miss Gardner’s car had frozen at 43mph.

He said that it would have been possible to take the bend approaching the site at 86mph but he estimated Mr Ryan to have been doing only 56mph.

It therefore appeared that Mr Ryan had over-steered, causing him to cross into the opposite lane.

Toxicology tests showed Mr Ryan had 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, the legal limit being 80, and he had taken cannabis, though it was not known when or how much.

Recording conclusions of deaths by road traffic collision, assistant coroner Nicola Jones said she believed alcohol and cannabis were a “ significant factor”.