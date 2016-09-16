Man charged with wounding after a suspected stabbing in Bangor

A 23-year-old man has been charged with wounding after a suspected stabbing in Bangor.

The man has been remanded to appear before court in Caernarfon after the incident shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, September 14.

North Wales Police were called to a report that a man had been stabbed at an address on Orme Road.

A police spokesperson said officers attended and a 26-year-old man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with non-life threatening injuries.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 8.50pm last night to an incident on Orme Road in Bangor.

"We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, and a man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor with serious injuries."