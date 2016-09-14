Former senior police officer Gordon Anglesea abused two teenage boys, court told

A FORMER senior policeman – alleged to have links to convicted paedophiles – sexually abused two boys back to the 1980s when he was a North Wales inspector who ran an attendance centre at Wrexham, a court was told.

Gordon Anglesea, now 78, is alleged to have abused the two boys, when they were 14 or 15, and are now in their 40s.

One of them says he was handed around like a handbag by convicted paedophile John Allen, a home owner now serving life, to other men and that one of the men who abused him was Anglesea.

Prosecutor Eleanor Laws, QC, opening the case to the jury at Mold Crown Court yesterday, said: “The prosecution say Gordon Anglesea was in a position to abuse these two men when they were teenagers as a result of his position he held within the police force at the time.”

One man won races at the centre and on one occasion Anglesea held him back saying it was to give others a chance, said Miss Laws.

The complainant came last and was showering alone.

It was alleged Anglesea watched him, approached from behind and rubbed his genitals.

On his next visit, the same happened, it was claimed.

On that occasion the abuse was more serious after he was told to kneel over a changing room bench, she said.

It was painful and made him cry.

A second man who was in voluntary care ended up at Bryn Alyn Children’s Home where it was alleged owner John Allen seriously sexually abused him.

He was then trafficked or “handed around like a handbag” to other men, said Miss Laws.

She said he recalled being taken to various addresses by John Allen.

“He gives an account of how on one occasion Allen took him to a house and he was made to perform oral sex upon a male whom he later names as Gordon Anglesea,” she said.

The man threatened him, said he had the power to send him away, called him scum and threatened he would “never see his family again”.

He did not complain because he was frightened of him, “his power, his connections with authority and I wasn’t sure I wanted to put myself at risk by making a complaint.”

The complainant said he had no faith in the police – and issues with authority.

Anglesea, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies four charges against two complainants – two charges of indecent assault and buggery against one complainant and one charge of indecent assault on another – between 1982 and 1987.

Miss Laws said the defence case for Anglesea was that the allegations were lies and inventions on the part of the prosecution witnesses.

The trial before Judge Geraint Walters continues.