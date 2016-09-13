FOOTBALL: Six of the best for McGinness as Holyhead thrash Mold

HOTSHOT Mel McGinness was the star of the show as Holyhead Hotspur thrashed hapless Mold Alexandra 8-1.

The Harbourmen picked up their first win of the Huws Gray Alliance in fine style against their struggling opponents, who have now conceded 20 goals in their last two league fixtures.

McGinness helped himself to a hat-trick in both halves of the one-sided contest, with his first coming on 14 minutes to open the scoring in clinical fashion.

Spurs and McGinness doubled their tally four minutes later when they striker steered home after good work from Kenleigh Owen, and he helped himself to a first half hat-trick on 40 when he rounded off a fine team move with a stunning strike.

After the break saw McGinness add a fourth courtesy of a fine individual run and finish, and the prolific forward continued his ruthless form with a fifth on 65.

Rhys Roberts headed home the home side’s seventh on 73 minutes, and Jack Griffiths chipped the keeper soon after to complete the rout.

Campbell Harrison’s side will look for their second league victory of the season when they travel to Caernarfon Town on Wednesday, before making the trip to Flint Town United on Saturday.