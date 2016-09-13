Mudbath marred Festival No.6 at Portmeirion but music fans rock on

Mud marred events for many music fans at this year’s Festival No 6 in Portmeirion.

Flooding caused by dowpours which not only effected the event's schedule but also transformed the main Castle Park performance area into a muddy field.

Motorists using the festival's park and ride scheme at Porthmadog Rugby Club were left incensed after being stuck for hours in more than three inches of water.

Sunday night saw headliner Noel Gallagher - joined by special guest Paul Weller - mark the close of the four day event, whilst teams of tractors and stewards battled to help motorists escape the increasingly poor situation after the nearby Celyn waterway exceeded levels.

Vehicle recovery teams and mechanics from the area were receiving calls reporting damage to vehicles while music fans inside the venue desperately waited for news from the festival organisers via social media on the latest from the car park.

Organisers issued the following statement in the early hours of Monday morning on their Facebook site: “Due to adverse weather conditions this weekend the river has burst its banks. In response the festival is doing everything it can to assist you in exiting the car parking fields.”

David Billington on social media said: “Those fields always flood and heavy rain was forecast. Huge fail by organisers. Created a monster festival without facilities.”

A statement on Facebook from Festival No6 said: “This was our fifth festival and undoubtedly the most challenging given the situation with the extreme conditions. Whilst we worked hard to ensure the festival was not affected by the wind and the rain, we did unfortunately have some major issues at park and ride causing severe delays and an ordeal for many of you. For that we are sincerely sorry.

”Please understand that we are taking all your feedback very seriously.”

Despite the poor weather leading to some parts of the venue including the woods being temporarily sealed off, the festival thrilled thousands.

Performances from Bastille and the Kaiser Chiefs, Hot Chip and legends Super Furry Animals plus a showcase of local acts cemented the festival as one of the best.

The piazza, which despite images of people cleaning their wellies in the ornate fountains, escaped the mud and hosted the carnival and talks from author Irvine Welsh and Brythoniaid male voice choir.