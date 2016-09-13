Appeal for witnesses after burglary at Bangor garage

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a garage was recently broken into in Bangor.

Sometime between 9pm and 11pm on Saturday, August 20 a burglary has occurred at the Elias Garage on the High Street in Bangor where a large amount of cash has been stolen.

Following early enquiries, police arrested two men – a 28-year-old and a 20-year-old, who are both local to the Bangor area, on suspicion of burglary.

They have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

PC 3030 Iwan Hughes from the local policing team said: “We are carrying out enquiries which include looking at CCTV footage and we are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour in or around the High Street during the time of the burglary to contact us.

“Equally we would like to reassure the community that the two people who have been arrested have been released on bail. Anybody with information should contact us quoting reference number RC16125860.”

Anybody who may be able to assist with police enquiries should contact Sergeant 2148 Baker or PC 3030 Hughes at Bangor Police Station on 101 or via the live webchat.