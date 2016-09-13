FOOTBALL: Craig scores four as Caernarfon Town rout Flint

A FOUR goal salvo from Nathan Craig was the catalyst behind Caernarfon Town’s 6-1 win at promotion rivals Flint Town United.

Iwan Williams’ side produced their finest performance of the campaign to date as they look to defend their Huws Gray Alliance crown, and they looked to extend their winning run when they hosted Holyhead Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The Canaries were rewarded for a blistering start after just two minutes when top scorer Jamie Breese pounced on a rebound to fire past Ben Jones from eight yards.

Cofis talisman Darren Thomas almost doubled their advantage soon after, but the talented forward was unable to convert the two chances that came his way.

They finally doubled their advantage on 25 minutes after the visitors were awarded a penalty when Cory Williams was felled in the box, and Craig stepped up to drill home his first of the afternoon from the spot.

The gifted midfielder helped himself to another on 38 minutes when he fired a stunning free-kick into the corner, and things got even worse for the home side when former Conwy Borough playmaker Chris Li was sent off for United after the break.

From the resulting free-kick, Craig rifled home a sensational effort to seal his hat-trick in fine style.

James Hooper notched a consolation for the home side soon after, but man-of-the-match Craig turned on the style with his fourth late on when he steered home a Thomas cross.

In addition to Wednesday’s clash, Williams’ side travel to newly promoted Ruthin Town on Saturday, who announced a new management team of Chris Williams and Craig Wilkinson this week.