FOOTBALL: Bangor City boss Legg demands improvement after TNS defeat

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg could not hide his disappointment after his side suffered a 4-0 loss at champions The New Saints.

The Citizens went into the clash at Park Hall hoping to pull off an upset but were second best throughout, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they travel to Carmarthen Town (2.30pm).

Legg said: “I am more disappointed in the performance than the result, we didn’t win one battle and only one player came out with any credit.

“We looked tired, lazy and slow and our defending were schoolboy stuff. I said I had a lot of work here and today has proved it.

“If you’re not up for the battle against TNS then there is something wrong, their attitude wasn’t right today and that disappointed me.

“We are second in the table and it has taken a lot of people by surprise. Closing the gap on TNS isn’t the issue for me, it is getting performances out of the players and I am disappointed in the manner we lost and we have to roll our sleeves up for next week.

“Carmarthen are a tough side and well organised and we will need to perform better otherwise we could be on the end of a similar result.

“There is some light at the tunnel in terms of injuries so hopefully we can get a few back for next week and get some quality in the right areas.”

The visitors began the game in sluggish fashion and fell behind on eight minutes courtesy of an Alex Darlington strike, and the talented forward was on hand to double the champions’ advantage with a well taken effort on 36.

The points were sealed on 81 minutes when Steven Saunders finished well, and City’s poor day at the office was compounded five minutes from time when Jamie Mullan completed the rout.