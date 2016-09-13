North Wales teen first aider urges others to learn skills

A TEENAGER who saved a man's life following a crash is encouraging others to learn first aid skills.

Liam Booth, 18, who volunteers with St John Wales’ Llandudno division, was travelling to work along the A55 when he came across the accident.

He said: “I was travelling through Colwyn Bay when the traffic ahead of me stopped. I pulled over, grabbed my first aid kit and went to see if I could provide help.”

He then performed CPR for nearly 15 minutes until medics arrived.

A paramedic who attended the incident said: “The patient was given high quality CPR by Liam and there is no doubt it contributed to his survival.

“It was an excellent example of the chain of survival implemented well - early 999 call, immediate CPR, early defibrillation and rapid evacuation to hospital. The sequence of events could not have gone better and Liam played a key role. He did an excellent job.”

The patient was taken to hospital but has since been allowed home and is expected to make a good recovery.

During September, St John Cymru Wales is asking people to sign up to awareness sessions across Wales to learn vital life-saving skills.

Liam is also encouraging others to take advantage of free first aid training being provided by the charity.

Anyone interested can sign up for a free session during September at www.stjohnwales.org.uk/savealife or call 0345 678 5646.