RUGBY: RGC make it two on the bounce win Neath win

NEWLY promoted RGC continued their sensational start to the season with a 30-16 win at Neath.





The Gogs picked up their second away win in a row in what was another virtuoso display, and head coach Mark Jones was full of praise for his side ahead of their first Principality Premiership home game of the season against Llandovery this Saturday (2.30pm).

Full back Afon Bagshaw was the star of the show, netting a brace of tries throughout the contest, with Carwyn Ap Myrddin crossing the whitewash for the third.

New Zealand fly half Jacob Botica was at his ruthless best with the boot, converting three penalties and adding three conversions in another flawless display from the recent signing.

Bagshaw showed pace to score a try on the counter attack after getting turnover ball, with the visitors imposing their will in the scrum to good effect, as was the case in their opening game at Bridgend.

Hooker Evan Yardley, who came off the bench for his first appearance of the campaign, said: “It was a good win again from the boys two from two is a perfect result as far as the league is concerned.

“We are always striving to play better than before and we have lots to work on in training. As a group are aiming to test ourselves against the top clubs in the league and next week against Llandovery gives us a good opportunity.

“Personally it was good to get 20 minutes under my belt after having a month out due to a finger injury, and we are excited to regroup and train hard this week getting key areas of the game sorted ready for our first home game.”

Another plus for Jones’ side was the performance of academy prospect Dan Owen, with the 17-year-old Rydal Penrhos pupil making his senior debut as a second half substitute after a late call-up to the squad.

A huge crowd is expected at Parc Eirias for RGC’s first ever home top flight contest, which will be another chance for the Gogs to make a huge statement against one of the title challengers.