Increased police patrol near to St Cybi’s Church in Holyhead

Increased high-visibility patrols will be carried out in an area of Holyhead which has been subject to recent anti-social behaviour.

Over recent weeks, the Safer Neighbourhood Team have experienced an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour, street drinking and littering in the grounds of St Cybi’s Church in the town.

PCSO Kelly Tatlock from the local policing team said: “Officers will be actively patrolling the area in order to prevent anti-social behaviour and will issue yellow cards when incidents of anti-social behaviour are identified.

“We are also considering issuing a dispersal notice if we identify regular times when incidents are reported to us.

“We are asking for the public’s help to report any suspicious activity, or if they witness individuals drinking in the area to contact us.

“Equally we are warning those that commit offences that they will be dealt with robustly. We are also reminding people that the area is a no drinking zone, and anybody caught will be issued with a fixed penalty.”

Enquiries are also ongoing regarding the recent burglary at the Church, which is believed to have happened sometime overnight between 25th and 26th of August. Anybody with information is asked to contact local officers quoting reference number RC16128732.

Anybody who witnesses anti-social behaviour in or around the area of Saint Cybi’s Church should contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live webchat