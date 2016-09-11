Speak to the police, children are urged

A CAMPAIGN aimed at encouraging young people to approach local PCs and PCSOs if they need help has been launched by North Wales Police.

The campaign has been launched in response to PCSOs that work closely with the communities, hearing parents on a daily basis telling their children to “behave or I’ll get the police officer to take you away”.

Sgt Mark Jones, of the safer neighbourhood team in Prestatyn, said: “For me, it matters that our younger members of the community feel comfortable in approaching and talking to the police.

“This campaign will promote the relationship between the police and young people and encourage them to know that we are always there to help when needed. We are fortunate to have an amazing team of PCSOs who work in the heart of our communities so I support any way for us to be more involved with our young citizens.”

The local Safer Neighbourhood Teams will be distributing posters and stickers, which are aimed at parents, asking them not to teach their children to be scared of us, but instead to come to us if they need help.

Chief Supt Sacha Hatchett, Head of Local Policing Services said: “We don’t want children to fear the police. I am always saddened when I hear people tell their children that police will take them away if they misbehave. We are the ones they should be running to, not from.

“We would much rather for children to be encouraged to wave or give us the thumbs-up – we will wave back.”