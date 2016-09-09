Comedy horror movie to be filmed in Anglesey

A comedy horror movie will bring its production to Llangefni.



'The Night Monica Came Back' starring Human Centipede 2 and 3 actor Laurence R. Harvey in the lead role sees a teen summer camp turn gruesome when one of the youngsters and their minder meet their bitter ends.



Producer Eirian Cohen originally from Anglesey said: “It’s great to be returning to be able to come back to my home village it means a lot to me. To make movies that will then be screened internationally and hopefully follow in the footsteps of our last projects that have seen multiple award nominations and TV broadcasts.”



Most recent film Talk of the Dead starring Hollywood actress, Lynn Lowry has been nominated for an award at Fantastic Horror Film Festival in San Diego.