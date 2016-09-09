GALLERY: Science fiction fans descend on Llandudno for SciFi Wales

SCIENCE fiction fans descended on Llandudno for the region’s annual SciFi convention.

SciFi Wales was held at Venue Cymru on Saturday, September 3, and saw fans of video games, comics, movies and more arrive in costume as their favourite characters.

As well as photo opportunities with science fiction TV stars and talks with guest panels, the event featured retro video games, science fiction trader stalls and more.

Adrian La Trobe, Venue Cymru events manager, said: “The event was a great success and there are so many highlights I can’t mention them all.

“I loved how the public embraced the whole Sci-fi theme and dressed up for it - it gave the event a real sense occasion.

“The discussion with a celebrity panel was also a highlight, where members of the public could ask questions about the making of certain films and programmes such as Star Wars and Game of Thrones.

“The numbers were up by just under 50 per cent from last year and I certainly think this event will grow year on year – It has a very exciting future ahead.”

Cllr Carol Marubbi, mayor of Llandudno, said: “It was an excellent exhibition, I got met by a dalek when I walked in which was really exciting.

“It was just a blast and I had a great time. This weekend was one that Llandudno will remember for a long time. There were lots of events going on around the town and it was nice to see everyone enjoying themselves.”