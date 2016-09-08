Leader Sport Premier League predictions

OUR Leader Sport team consisting of Nick Harrison (sports editor), Tom Norris (deputy sports editor) and Charlie Croasdale (sports reporter) cast their eye over the weekend's Premier League action.

MANCHESTER UNITED v MANCHESTER CITY

NICK HARRISON: What a cracker to kick off the Premier League restart. Jose won’t want to give much away but have City got enough to cause problens without the banned Aguero? Yes, I think they have. 1-2

TOM NORRIS: I just hope that this game lives up to the hype. There is a chance for both clubs to lay down a marker early and that must appeal to both managers. Mourinho will know the importance of a home win, while Pep doesn’t play for draws. 2-2

CHARLIE CROASDALE: It’s sometimes a shame these big games come so soon after the start of the season as they tend to produce cagey affairs. There’s no love lost between Jose and Pep and their teams may cancel each other out. 1-1

ARSENAL v SOUTHAMPTON

NH: The Gunners showed signs of improvement in the win at Watford and with Ozil starring, they’ll put on a goals show for their ever-faithful home fans. 4-1

TN: Wenger finally dipped his hand in his pocket and signed a central defender and striker. Yes, they may not have been the big names the Arsenal fans craved, but they could be crucial to a top four finish. 3-1

CC: The Saints will be keen to notch a first win but I’m convinced Wenger’s policy of giving his Euro 2016 stars an extended rest will begin to pay off now and we’ll see the like of Ozil and Giroud score in a convincing win. 3-0

BOURNEMOUTH v WEST BROM

NH: It would be unfair to call this a relegation six-pointer but it’s certainly a must-win match for both clubs. Pulis never seems to be hapy no matter what club he’s at and The Cherries may pick up three points. 2-1

TN: Interest in Bournemouth has gone up a notch since the signing of Jack Wilshere and if it works the Cherries - and Jack - could have a fine season. The Baggies will be typically tough to break down. 1-1

CC: Tony Pulis seems to know his fate at West Brom but that won’t deter him from keeping it tight at the back. Deadline day arrivals Chadli and Robson-Kanu are smart additions and the latter can score on his debut. 0-1

BURNLEY v HULL CITY

NH: It’s time for Burnley to show that Hull’s bubble has burst. If Vokes can get the better of the in-form Davies, then it’s a home win at Turf Moor. 2-1

TN: This won’t be pretty. Both sides will be approaching this one happy to take a 1-0 win. Snodgrass is key for Hull, while Burnley will be looking for Gray to fire. 1-1

CC: This has the makings of a pretty scrappy affair between two sides who will be battling for their lives this season. Mike Phelan’s done a good job at Hull so far and they’ll secure a useful point. 1-1

MIDDLESBROUGH v CRYSTAL PALACE

NH: Has a great chance of being the last game on Match of The Day. Boro don’t score that many and neither do Palace, who will be be praying that big-money signing Benteke breaks his duck. 1-1

TN: It says something about the league that this isn’t the least inspiring fixture. Boro will try to squeeze the life out of Palace, who will be relying on Benteke and Remy to give them a cutting edge. 2-1

CC: George Friend should be fit to start and Boro’s miserly defence can secure a shut out here. Whether they can beat Steve Mandanda is another matter, with the French international a likely starter. 1-0

STOKE CITY v TOTTENHAM

NH: Sparky’s signed some brilliant individuals over the past two years but isn’t it about time they started playing as a team? Might find it very hard against a well-drilled Spurs for whom Kane must score. 1-2

TN: Spurs have a good record at Stoke and Mark Hughes will be determined to put that right. The signing of Bony gives them a genuine goal threat, but Spurs have their own firepower in Kane and Alli. 1-2

CC: Stoke have made a stuttering start to the season and I imagine Sparky will be working on the defensive shape after shipping four against City. Spurs have made a sluggish start and it could end up all-square. 1-1

WEST HAM v WATFORD

NH: It might make them more money but the Olympic Stadium is no Upton Park. Bilic will take heart from his side’s second half display in the 3-1 defeat at City and if he attacks from the off, the goals should flow. 3-1

TN: I’m not convinced with Bilic’s work in the transfer market this summer, but he knows best. Watford haven’t been as bad as their league position suggests after another managerial chance. 2-0

CC: Could be a few goals in this one at the London Stadium, with the Hammers looking dangerous in attack but shaky defensively. The Hornets have looked decent so far and could nab a point. 2-2

LIVERPOOL v LEICESTER CITY

NH: I’m looking forward to a good feast of Saturday tea-time football. A re-vamped Anfield should be rocking but will the sly old Foxes produce another surprise of the party-pooping variety? 2-2

TN: TN: If anyone predicts the right score from this they will have done very well. Liverpool have won at Arsenal and lost to Burnley, so that shows where they are at, while Leicester are slowly coming to the boil. 3-2

CC: Tasty looking game and if the Reds can tighten it up at the back, they should have too much firepower for the champs, wQho haven’t impressed so far. 2-0

SWANSEA CITY v CHELSEA

NH: You get the impression all is not well on the South Wales coast. There are already mumbles of discontent among home fans and a trip from Chelsea at this time is just what you don’t need. Away win! 1-3

TN: TN: Conte has managed to pick up results despite Chelsea not quite being at their best, although with Hazard and Willian in good form that comes as no surprise. Swansea fans must be worried about what is going on down there. 0-2

CC: Conte’s Blues have only really clicked in small patches so far, yet have a 100 per cent record and can enhance that with three points at the Liberty. The Swans have a tough run coming up and could struggle. 1-2

SUNDERLAND v EVERTON

NH: A good one to finish with. Moyes has so much to prove and so does Koeman too. Everton were supposed to splash the cash under their new ownership, Valencia’s last-minute loan move from The Hammers proving that point. Defoe to net a late Black Cats’ winner here. 2-1

TN: Moyes will want to prove a point. Koeman will want to prove that Everton have developed since their former manager left Goodison Park. Think Moyes might literally get his wish. 1-1

CC: Everton have looked far sharper since Koeman took charge, despite pre-season worries surrounding their fitness. They could end up in second spot with another three points, Lukaku on target. 0-2

