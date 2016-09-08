UEFA Champions League trophy to be displayed in Colwyn Bay this weekend

The most iconic trophy in Club Football, the UEFA Champions League Trophy, will be on public display in Colwyn Bay this weekend.

Wales will host the world’s biggest single sporting event in 2017 when the UEFA Champions League Final comes to Cardiff next summer.

And this Saturday (September 10) the public will have an opportunity to see the iconic Champions League Trophy up close while on display at Porth Eirias between 10am and 3pm.

The event follows a successful trophy display at the National Museum in Cardiff last week.

Official UEFA Champions League Final Ambassador and Wales and Liverpool legend, Ian Rush, was born just 10km from Colwyn Bay in St Asaph.

He said: “It’s a great honour for Wales to host the UEFA Champions League final, not just in terms of football, but for the country as a whole as there are a number of benefits.”

“As well as the economic and tourism boosts, it’s inspirational. Welsh football is on a high after the European Championships and the success that Chris Coleman’s side achieved has really put the country on the map.”

The road to Cardiff 2017 reached a momentous milestone recently with the group stage draw for the UEFA Champions League Final being conducted in Monaco on August 25, assisted by the official 2017 Final ambassador, Ian Rush.

In just nine months’ time, the best two club teams in Europe will travel to the Welsh Capital aiming to make history and win the 62 nd European final.

As part of its vision for the 2017 Finals, to engage the entire nation, the Football Association of Wales will be taking the iconic UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies around Wales ensuring that the whole of Wales has an opportunity to feel part of the Finals in the Welsh Capital.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League Final will be staged at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 1 st June, with the men’s Final taking place on Saturday, June 3 at the National Stadium of Wales.