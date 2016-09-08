RUGBY: RGC star Sam Jones nominated for Principality Premiership Try of the Week

RGC star Sam Jones has been nominated for an award for his two-try performance last weekend.

The talented player, a product of Rydal Penrhos' Rugby Academy run in partnership with the Gogs and the Welsh Rugby Union, made it on to a shortlist of six for the Principality Premiership Try of the Week, which was one of a brace of tries scored by Jones in RGC’s scintillating 20-3 debut win at Bridgend.

The 19-year-old is up against Ceri Young (Cardiff), Elliot Frewen (Newport), Richard Carter (Aberavon), Alex Webber (Pontypridd) and Lee Williams (Carmarthen), with voting set to close at midday tomorrow (Friday, September 9).

Speaking after the weekend’s triumph, Jones said: “It was a cracking result, and we knew it was going to be a tough game. We have won and put a marker down early in the season.

“The first 20 minutes were difficult but once we settled we started to force the turnovers, kick behind them we worked well. We were also clinical in attack when we had the opportunities.

“I am buzzing to get the tries and also to be the first player to score a try for RGC in the Principality Premiership, but more importantly we picked up a win.

“As a group we have been talking about the conditions and it wasn’t a surprise when we turned up and saw the weather. I thought we played the wet conditions well, and we stuck to the game-plan.”