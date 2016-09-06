FAW Trophy round-up: Aberffraw stun Llanrug United to advance

GWYNEDD League side Aberffraw caused shockwaves in the FAW Trophy second round by beating Llanrug United 3-2.





Strikes from Andrew Jones, Ieuan Lloyd and Richard Roberts were enough to give the home side an unlikely victory, continuing their remarkable success in cup competitions in recent years.

A four star showing from Dale Murphy, plus a brace from the prolific Asa Thomas gave Division One champions Trearddur Bay a 6-0 win at lowly Llanfairpwll, but another fancied side Glantreath fell to a heavy 5-2 defeat at Llandudno Junction despite two goals from Matthew Lock.

The prolific Iwan Jones netted a hat-trick in Llangefni Town’s 9-1 rout of Menai Bridge, with Steve Keohane and Chris Saxon netting a brace apiece in an extremely one-sided affair.

Also advancing to the next stage were Mynydd Llandegai, who netted three times in the opening six minutes to beat Llanberis 3-2, but there was no such luck for Y Felinheli, who were downed 4-1 at Meliden.

Other sides eliminated from the competition were Amlwch Town, who lost 2-1 at Abergele Town, and Beaumaris also bow out after a 3-1 defeat at Ryan Harden’s Llandyrnog United.

Goals from Dave Parker (2), Neil Thomas and Rob Daniels gave Llanllyfni a thrilling 4-3 win at Nantlle Vale, while a two goal salvo from Rhys Roberts was not enough for Pentraeth, who suffered an agonizing penalty shootout loss to Llanrwst United.