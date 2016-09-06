FOOTBALL: Kevin Lloyd re-signs with Caernarfon Town

CAERNARFON Town stalwart Kevin Lloyd has returned to the Oval for his third stint with the club.





The talented player returns to the Huws Gray Alliance champions after a brief stint with Welsh Alliance outfit Llanrug United, and re-joins after a change of heart after initially leaving the club due to work commitments.

The fan favourite, said: “Last season was a dream for me as I never thought I'd play for Caernarfon Town again, but to be able to play a part in the team's league and cup double was amazing. I probably didn't play as much as I would have hoped, because every player wants to play in every match, but the team was so strong that just to be a part of the success was special.

“Then, during the summer months there was a change in my work arrangements and I began thinking I might not get as many opportunities to play this season so I decided to go back to Llanrug United.

“I didn't take enough time to think about the situation, and jumped the gun a bit. There's only ever been one club for me and I should have stayed here to prepare for the season and I am just so pleased to be back here.

“When I heard that there might be a chance I could come back, there was absolutely no doubt in my mind that I should return and I want to thank Iwan (Williams) for giving me this opportunity. I loved working with him and all the staff and players last year and I can't wait to get back to it now.

“I will do everything I can to help us retain the title and finally get back to the Welsh Premier League."