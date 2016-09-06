FOOTBALL: Holyhead Hotspur rue missed chances in Ruthin draw

HOLYHEAD Hotspur were left rueing a host of missed chances as they were held 1-1 at newly promoted Ruthin Town.





Despite dominating for long periods of the contest, Campbell Harrison’s side only had a point to show for their efforts, and they will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they host struggling Mold Alexandra.



The visitors took control early on in the contest with Mel McGinniss and Kenleigh Owen both wasteful in-front of goal, and they were made to pay for their lack of conviction on 65 minutes when former Bala Town defender Llyr Morris gave Town the lead.



Things almost got worse for the Harbourmen when Paul Pritchard was called into action to make a number of fine saves, while Deion Evans and Alex Jones both went close for the away side.



Their persistence finally paid off on 83 minutes when talisman McGinness brought them level, rising highest despite his small stature to head home.



Spurs had a golden chance to take home all three points in stoppage time when substitute Callum McMinimee broke clear, but he fired his shot wide to ensure both sides went home with a share of the spoils.



The result leaves Harrison’s side without a win and third from bottom in the Huws Gray Alliance standings ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with Mold, who suffered an embarrassing 12-0 home loss to Flint Town United last weekend.