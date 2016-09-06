FOOTBALL: Breese treble gives Caernarfon Town impressive Gresford win

A HAT-TRICK from the prolific Jamie Breese gave Huws Gray Alliance champions Caernarfon Town a thumping 5-1 win over Gresford Athletic.





Last season’s top score has begun the campaign in ruthless form and now has six league goals in his first five outings as the Canaries prepare to travel to promotion rivals Flint Town United on Saturday.

Manager Iwan Williams, said: “It's no secret that we've been low on numbers since the start of the campaign for various reasons but we were in the exact same position last season and we rose to the challenge.

“We're now getting players back to fitness and have added to the squad with the view of adding further in the coming days.

“Caernarfon is a club that should be built on players wanting to run through brick walls for the badge on their shirts, we got that today and I'm sure we'll get the same next week at a good Flint side.”

Former Llanidloes Town forward Breese got the hosts off to a flyer when he found the net on 22 minutes, and recent arrival Corrig McGonigle doubled their advantage with a fine finish on 25.

The ex-Bangor City academy prospect added a second a minute later in a rampant spell for the home side, who were unfortunate not to add to their tally in a scintillating first half performance.

Things got even better after the break when Breese made it a brace on 61 minutes, and the talented marksman rounded off another superb afternoon at the office with his hat-trick on 83.

The visitors managed a consolation through Jake Roberts three minutes from time, but it did not take the gloss off a much-improved performance from the Cofis, who have found their feet following a disappointing defeat to in-form Prestatyn Town.

Williams’ side are in Nathaniel MG Cup action on Wednesday as they host WPL side Rhyl.