FOOTBALL: Bangor City gear up for TNS showdown with Aberystwyth Town rout

BANGOR City boss Andy Legg was full of praise for his side as they notched their third Dafabet Welsh Premier League win in a row.





The Citizens moved up to second in the standings after a 4-0 success over Aberystwyth Town, and the surprise package of the season so far now gear up for a supreme test against all-conquering champions The New Saints on Sunday (3pm).

Legg, said: “We have got a few injuries but the lads who have come in have done fantastically well, and there is a real togetherness about the squad at the moment.

“They have all got good footballing brains and know when the right time to play is, and if I’m being honest things have progressed a lot quicker than I had thought really.

“The academy lads that have come in have also done a brilliant job and it is great to have them around the squad. They will continue to train with us and be given a chance here.”

The home side got off to a superb start and took the lead after eight minutes when Gary Roberts continued his good form with a neat finish.

Things got even better just after the half hour mark when striker Jamie Reed fired home after a period of sustained pressure, and the points were wrapped up shortly after the restart when Sion Edwards rounded off a fine team move on 49.

There was still time for City to put an exclamation point on another impressive display, and Roberts was once again on hand to convert, this time from the penalty spot.

Attention now turns to the champions, who boast a 100 per cent start to the season and come into the game on the back of a 4-1 win at Airbus.

“Everyone knows that TNS are the benchmark, and they are the level that we want to be at,” added Legg.

“I think this season might be too soon for us, but next year I want to be right up there with them and we are going to go there and give them a really tough game.”

In addition to Sunday’s clash, the Citizens travelto Prestatyn Town in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Wednesday night.