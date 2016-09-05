RUGBY: Sam Jones brace gives RGC debut win at Bridgend

TWO tries from Sam Jones gave RGC a debut 20-3 top flight success at Bridgend Ravens.





The Rydal Penrhos academy product was in lethal form throughout the contest as the newly promoted Gogs got their Principality Premiership campaign off to a flyer, and they will look to make it two on the bounce this Saturday when they travel to Neath.

Jones said: “It was a cracking result, and we knew it was going to be a tough game. We have won and put a marker down early in the season.

“The first 20 minutes were difficult but once we settled we started to force the turnovers, kick behind them we worked well. We were also clinical in attack when we had the opportunities.

“I am buzzing to get the tries and also to be the first player to score a try for RGC in the Principality Premiership, but more importantly we picked up a win.

“As a group we have been talking about the conditions and it wasn’t a surprise when we turned up and saw the weather. I thought we played the wet conditions well, and we stuck to the game-plan.”

The Gogs struggled on the first 20 minutes the hosts looked to use their experience in testing, with Joseph Scrivens giving them the lead with a penalty.

This produced a positive response from the visitors, who levelled proceedings with a penalty from new signing Jacob Botica after good work from Afon Bagshaw.

As torrential rain made things difficult for both sides, the away side conjured up a fine move for the first try of the game when fine approach play from Bagshaw and Tom Hughes fed Jones, who sprinted through to cross the whitewash.

Things got even better for the Gogs when Jones turned on the gas minutes later to score after a sensational run from the halfway line.

Try number three came from the line-out, with Andrew Williams collecting the throw before Rhys Williams got the ball and went over.

The flawless Botica added another penalty midway through the second period to put the exclamation point on proceedings.