Britain's Got Talent is coming to Bangor on Saturday

Britain's Got Talent will come to Bangor on the search for the nation's next big star.

The eleventh series of the show will stop in the Deiniol Shopping Centre on Saturday September 17 from 11am- 3pm.

Executive producer Amelia Brown said:“We’ve had some amazing winners over the last ten series, from this year’s champion Richard Jones, who was the first magician to ever win the show, right through to Diversity and Collabro. We can’t wait to see what talent

Bangor has to offer."

The competition is open to all ages, to apply visit www.itv.com/talent.