FOOTBALL: Bangor City seal double deadline day swoop

Published date: 31 August 2016 |
Published by: Dean Jones 
BANGOR City have completed a double swoop with the signings of defender River Humphreys and midfielder Pavel Vieira.
Humphreys, 25, was crowned the winner of the Fiat Professional Tradesman Trials 2016 from 20 finalists in a search to find a current tradesman who has the talent to make it as a professional footballer in the English Football League.
Former tradesman and ex-Nottingham Forest manager Stuart Pearce, said: “After putting all the players through their paces in the morning, it was clear that River was head and shoulders above the rest of the competition.
"His temperament and decision-making was absolutely top-class, and we’re all delighted for him. He’s a worthy winner.”
Vieira, a Guinea Bissau international, began his football career in the youth ranks at Estoril Praia, Farense and SC Olhanense in Portugal. He then signed professional terms with SC Olhanense as a teenager going on to feature for several Portuguese clubs.
He also appeared for Spanish Segunda División B club CD Leonesa before spells with Prescot Cables and Nelson FC of the North West Counties Football League.

