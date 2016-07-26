McDonald's in Bangor to bring in table service

McDonald’s in Bangor will feature table service as part of a transformation.

Doors to the restaurant will close for one week on September 7 for work to take place at the Caernarfon Road site.

Other changes will focus on digital innovation. Providing customers with more choice as to how they order and pay, adapting how the food is prepared and served and offering new technological features to create an environment.

The restaurant will still offer the option of ordering at the till.

McDonald’s franchisee Phil Lowndes, who owns the Bangor restaurant and five others in North Wales said: “We’re thrilled to be offering our customers’ more choice and fantastic service by transforming the restaurant to be digitally focussed.

”Staying ahead of customer expectations is vital and the new technology we’re introducing in this restaurant recognises the way people live their lives today. By introducing table service, we hope it will help make the dining experience at the restaurant even more enjoyable.”