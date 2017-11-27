Welsh Alliance: Penrhyndeudraeth unable to derail Conwy Borough juggernaut

PENRHYNDEUDRAETH were unable to cause a stir at the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One summit as they suffered a 2-0 home loss to leaders Conwy Borough.

Gareth Thomas’ side started brightly and went ahead on 19 minutes courtesy of a Shaun Hogan strike, and despite riding their luck in the following exchanges they held out and sealed the points when Jamie Roberts finished well.

Nantlle Vale produced one of their most disappointing performances of the campaign which resulted in an 8-0 hammering at Llandudno Albion.

A hat-trick with Dave Maddox did the majority of the damage, with a brace apiece from Anthony Marshall and Steven Cheung further highlights of the rout.

Two goals from Craig Wheeler and a solitary Iwan Morris effort put Mynydd Llandegai in command against Llandyrnog United, but Ryan Harden’s improving side rescued a 3-3 draw thanks to a pair of late strikes from Connor Jones and Luke Appleby.

Division Two side Gaerwen had only a Liam Morris penalty to show for their efforts in theie 3-1 home defeat to Meliden, while Sam Jones hit four for Llannefydd in their 4-0 rout at Llanfairpwll.

Aberffraw came away with nothing to show for their effort in a 5-2 loss at Mochdre Sports, with Iwan Roberts and Nathan Moore finding the target for the away side.