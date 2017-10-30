Welsh Alliance: Llangefni Town head Division One after late Llanrwst United victory

LLANGEFNI Town continue to head the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One standings after a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph at Llanrwst United.

The Rwsters took an early lead when Mike Lundstram finished well on 28 minutes, but the visitors responded well after the break and they managed to secure an impressive three points thanks to a brace from Dan Thomas on 68 and 86.

The result leaves Town two points clear of rivals Conwy Borough, who have two games in hand and managed to oust Nantlle Vale from the Cookson Cup after a 7-0 success.

Llanrug United remain in the title hunt after goals from Luke Phillips, Allan Mark Owen and Johnathan Sadler gave them a 3-1 win at struggling Trearddur Bay, with a Dave Harden effort on 72 minutes enough to give Barmouth and Dyffryn United a narrow 1-0 victory at Llandyrnog United.

Managerless Llanberis turned in a good performance to gain a 3-2 win at Penrhyndeudraeth thanks to efforts from Gethin Wakeham, Ifan Mansour and Nadian Hughes, while an Alwyn Roberts brace was the highlight of Mynydd Llandegai’s 3-1 success at Pwllheli.

A stoppage time strike from James Burgess gave Amlwch Town a thrilling 5-4 victory at Blaenau Amt in Division Two, and promotion cashing Bodedern Athletic also secured three points on their travels as a Ricky Jones finish enabled them to defeat Meliden by a single goal.

There was no such luck for Pentraeth and Llannerchymedd, who fell to reverses at Glan Conwy and Prestatyn Sports, with Llanfairpwll and Aberffraw also coming away with nothing to show for their efforts against Penmaenmawr Phoenix and Llannefydd.

Y Felinheli recorded another highly impressive victory after an 11-0 rout over Cemaes Bay, with Gruff John netting four times throughout the one-sided affair.