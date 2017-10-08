Welsh Alliance: Llangefni Town reach Division One summit after Greenfield triumph

BODEDERN Athletic were unable to cause a JD Welsh Cup upset as they fell to a heavy 5-1 loss at Conwy Borough.

New signing Cory Williams opened the scoring for the home side with a neat finish on seven minutes, before the prolific Corrig McGonigle continued his exceptional run of form with a stunning free-kick on 33.

The tie was settled before the break when the impressive Williams notched his second on 38 minutes, but Athletic found a way back into the contest on the hour mark through David Ricky Jones.

A superb effort from Phil Warrington restored Boro’s three-goal cushion on 75 minutes, and a stoppage time finish from McGonigle competed the rout.

It was a poor afternoon for sides from the region in the competition, with Llanrug United and Gaerwen beaten by Llay Welfare and Llandudno Junction respectively.

Llangefni Town moved to the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One summit with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Greenfield.

Despite having ten men and falling a goal behind in the first half, the visitors picked up all three points thanks to quick-fire goals from Kyle Roberts and Harry Galeotti to move them two points clear.

A brace from Shaun Jones was the highlight of Barmouth and Dyffryn United’s 3-1 success over struggling Trearddur Bay, while Callum MacDonald, Gethin Wakeham, Iwan Pritchard and Johnathan Cyster all found the net for Llanberis in their 4-1 romp over Llandyrnog United.

Four goals from Luke McGivern was the catalyst behind Amlwch Town’s 5-1 victory over Pentraeth in Division Two, with a stoppage time penalty from Jerome Silence enough to give Llannerchymedd a 1-0 win at Blaenau Amt.