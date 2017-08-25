Glantraeth admit defeat and resign from Welsh Alliance

GLANTRAETH have admitted defeat in their search for players after resigning from the Lock Stock Welsh Alliance.

Last season’s Division One double-winner saw a mass exodus of squad members after their refusal to accept promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance, and after a number of appeals, the club finally announced their decision to step down on Thursday, August 24.

A statement from club secretary Stan Strickland, said: “Glantraeth have resigned from the Welsh Alliance.

“Anthony (Hughes) and Jason (Scott) have worked hard to try and put together a completely new squad but due to circumstances their appointment came so late it left them with a near impossible task.

“We thank them for their efforts. It is a great shame after the success of last season but in many ways we have become victims of that success.”

With star names such as Corrig McGonigle, skipper Matty Lock and Iolo Hughes all signing for promotion favourites Conwy Borough, the task to find players of sufficient caliber became increasingly difficult during the summer, which resulted in the departure of managers Warren Gibbs and Mike Lundstram.

Hughes and Scott issued a plea for interested players to come forward with little response, with Strickland also leaving his role as secretary as a result.

“Others at the club are determined it will not be the end of Glantraeth but personally it is the end of a long road for me,” he added.

“I am not getting any younger, I have been doing this for over 25 years and have little appetite for starting again at a lower level so this seems the right time to call it a day.

“I feel both proud and lucky to have been part of two fantastically successful village football clubs that have left me with so many wonderful memories.”

A written letter to league secretary Ron Bridges, stated: “We wish to make it clear we had no alternative other than to refuse promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance following a meeting with the landowner of the ground.

“His house directly overlooks the ground and he confirmed that would not allow further development to increase the seating capacity.”