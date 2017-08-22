Welsh Alliance round-up: Bodedern Athletic cause JD Welsh Cup upset at Penrhyndeudraeth

BODEDERN Athletic caused a shock to advance in the JD Welsh Cup with a 3-2 win at Penrhyndeudraeth.

Steve Whittaker opened the scoring for the visitors with a neat finish on 35 minutes, before Casey Boyle and Myles Jones completed a hugely impressive triumph.

A goal from Shan Jones was enough for Barmouth and Dyffryn United to advance at the expense of Llanfairpwll, while Gaerwen avoided an upset in their 4-2 victory at Holyhead Town.

There was no such luck Llangefni Town, who were on the wrong end of a 3-1 extra time loss at Pwllheli, and Mark Roberts found the net no fewer than eight times to dump Blaenau Amt out 12-3 at the hands of Llandyrnog United.

Cemaes Bay also failed to reach the next round after a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Llannefydd, but there was better fortune for Nantlle Vale, who beat Llanystumdwy 5-1 thanks to efforts from Rob Owen, Simon Kay (2), James Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Aberffraw were another side to cause an upset as they won 3-1 at struggling Trearddur Bay, with an improved performance from Llanberis not enough to prevent a 3-2 loss to Llandudno Albion.

In Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One, Mynydd Llandegai were unable to derail title favourites Conwy Borough after falling to a 4-1 defeat, while Amlwch Town continued their solid start to life in Division Two campaign with a 4-2 triumph over Mochdre Sports.

Elsewhere in the division Llannerchymedd and Y Felinheli suffered 3-0 and 5-1 home reverses to the promotion challenging pair of Prestatyn Sports and Penmaenmawr Phoenix respectively.