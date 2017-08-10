Glantraeth skipper Matty Lock signs for Conwy Borough

CONWY Borough have strengthened their squad ahead of the new Lock Stock Welsh Alliance Division One season with the signing of Matty Lock.

The gifted midfielder arrives from Glantraeth and becomes the latest in a host of players that have made the switch from the reigning champions to the Tangerines.

The former Traeth skipper initially decided to remain with the club but had a change of heart following turmoil on-and-off the pitch, which has seen two managers come and go this summer and their double-winning squad completely decimated following their refusal to accept promotion to the Huws Gray Alliance.

Boro boss Gareth Thomas, said: “Matty is someone we targeted when we arrived at Conwy but he wanted to stay loyal to Glantreath having been there for several seasons.

“When he contacted us a couple of weeks ago it was a no brainer to bring him to the club.

“He is a quality footballer who can play either centre half or centre midfield but is also a leader. His knowledge of the league will be vital to the team.”

The promotion favourites will look to get their campaign off to a positive start this Saturday when they travel to Llanberis (2.30pm).