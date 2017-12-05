Lewis treble condemns Holyhead Hotspur to Holywell Town defeat

HOLYHEAD Hotspur’s erratic Huws Gray Alliance form continued with a heavy 4-0 defeat at title chasing Holywell Town.

The Holy Islanders were second best for most of the afternoon against Johnny Haseldin’s in-form side, and their fifth defeat in 13 contests leaves them in eighth spot ahead of their trip to Airbus Broughton on Saturday (1pm).

The hosts began the game in positive fashion and they went ahead on 14 minutes when prolific striker Steve Lewis continued his recent fine form with a well-taken effort.

Things got even worse for the visitors on the half hour mark when a neat passage of play resulted in Jon Jones finding the net.

After the interval saw the Wellmen take further control of proceedings and they secured the three points on 54 minutes when Lewis popped up for his second of the afternoon following another prolonged period of pressure.

There was still time for the home side to put an exclamation point on proceedings and it was once again Lewis who was the beneficiary, firing home his second hat-trick in as many games to complete the rout.

Next up for Campbell Harrison’s side are other of the fancied outfits in the Wingmakers, who currently sit third after a concerning run of recent results in the quest for an instant return to the JD Welsh Premier League.