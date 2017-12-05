Gwynedd League: Bro Goronwy down Llangoed in extra time cup thriller

BRO Goronwy narrowly advanced to the Tarian Goffa Bob Owen second round with a 5-3 extra time victory over Llangoed.

A Matty Owen strike in stoppage time for the visitors ensured the tie went to an additional 30 minutes, but strikes from Connor Jones and Callum Thomas gave the home side a safe route to the next stage.

Bontnewydd moved up to third in the Gwynedd League standings with a resounding 6-1 win at Talysarn Celts.

A hat-trick from Gareth Edwards did the majority of the damage, with the impressive Aled Steele also hitting a brace during the rout.

Three goals in as many minutes from Dafydd Healey was not enough to give Menai Bridge Tigers a much-needed win as they were pegged back after holding a three-goal cushion to draw 4-4 at Llanystumdwy, with Richard Evans on target twice during the second period.

Beaumaris Town picked up a huge triumph in their battle at the bottom thanks to a 5-3 win at Llanllyfni with goals from Chester Lloyd, Darren Ishmael, Robbie Jones (2) and a Shaun Lock penalty, while Waunfawr surged into midtable with a dramatic 5-4 success over Gwalchmai.

A frantic opening to the contest saw five goals in the opening 12 minutes, but efforts from Meurig Parry and Sion Jones were enough for the home side to come away with just their third win from 12 league contests.

Holyhead Town still lead the way despite having the weekend off, and they hold a two point cushion over Bro Goronwy.