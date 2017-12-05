Craig wonder strike gives Caernarfon Town JD Welsh Cup win over Barry Town United

CAERNARFON Town boss Sean Eardley lauded his side’s performance as they secured a memorable 2-0 JD Welsh Cup third round win over Barry Town United.

More than 1,000 fans at the Oval witnessed another cup upset thanks to a stunning all-round performance from the Canaries, and the Huws Gray Alliance frontrunners

Eardley, said: “I felt the first goal was crucial and it seemed to relax the lads a bit, and obviously Nathan (Craig) struck that free-kick which meant we had something important to hold on to and there were some tired legs at the end but the Cofi Army pulled us through.

“I thought the lads were unbelievable from minute one and it was an excellent performance. They are a very good outfit and we had them watched a few times, but we went toe-to-toe with them and there were a number of colossal individual performances and I am really happy for the people of Caernarfon. They have exceeded my expectations and thoroughly deserving of it.

“We were resolute and tough to break down in the second half and on the balance of play thoroughly deserved the win because Barry threw everything at us.

“Missing Jay (Gibbs) and Darren (Thomas) shows how much quality we have and we look after the lads because our strong is still a bit thin I feel.

“We have players all over the park who cause teams problems and have good leaders who used their experience to see the game out.

“We will enjoy this but it is back down to the nitty gritty and we need to keep focussing on the league as we are there to be shot at.”

A sensational start to the game was rewarded when Jamie Breese burst through and produced an excellent finish after just four minutes.

They doubled their advantage through a sublime Nathan Craig free-kick on 44 minutes, with the midfielder striking a 35-yard drive into the top corner past Mike Lewis.

After the break saw United come more into the game, but the found stopper Alex Ramsay in fine form to ensure the home side progressed in comfortable fashion.